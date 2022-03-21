March 21, 2022

Batman grosses over $ 300 million at US box office – Nerd4.life

Noah French March 21, 2022

Batman Will surpass today $ 300 million in revenue At the US box office. Especially hit home DC movie.

Batman, remember, had a great first weekend in the US, making his second best debut during the Plagues. In the second week he got very accurate results. By the third end, according to predictions, Batman is ready to make money Another $ 36.8 million This would allow it to reach a total of $ 300.1 million in the United States.


Batman starring Robert Pattinson

“The secret of cinema is quality. It’s a great business strategy for theatrical and superhero movies,” says the head of Warner Bros. Pictures. Toby Emmerich Deadline after The Batman’s opening weekend. “Movies all have to be in the same tone, or have to match other DC movies, or have an Easter egg setting the stage for another movie. Quality is the most important factor for a studio, and the greatest thing you can do is influence the quality of the director you hire.”

Matt Reeves is the director of The Batman. Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, and Zoë Gravitz as the Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler. Finally, Colin Farrell will have the Penguin and his own dedicated series.

