Fabio Fazio, New Season: Twenty Years of “Che tempo che fa”

almost more than David Letterman show us what’s the weather like From Fabio Fazio. The show turns twenty years old and returns on Sunday 9 October on Rai 3 with the new season. Since its debut on September 13, 2003, the show has established itself over 1,200 episodes as the most popular prime-time programme, also recognized and appreciated abroad, for its ability to tell contemporary and current affairs and culture. By combining moments of reflection and in-depth analysis with entertainment.





I have seen the program Fabio Fazio In these two decades, I’ve interviewed more than 4,000 guests, among whom are almost all the great heroes of our time, from Nobel Prizes to Academy Awards. From the historical conversation with Pope Francescofor the first time on a talk show, for the President of the United States Barack ObamaFrom Mikhail Gorbachev To the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenbergby the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsula. And again from the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to me David Sassoliby the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron President of the Republic Giorgio NapolitanoFor example, but not limited.





Prestigious red carpet also for exceptional personalities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and art, such as Pele, Lady Gaga, Paolo Sorrentino, Quentin Tarantino, Ken Follett, Ennio Morricone, Madonna, Meryl Streep, Umberto Eco, Francis Ford Coppola And many other things.





A successful formula that has been standardized over the years, and has scored excellent reviews on the three Rai channels where it has aired (on Rai 3 from its inception in 2003 to 2017, then two seasons on Rai 1 and in 2019 on Rai 2 before returning to Rai 3). It is the most watched program on Rai 3 last season with an average audience of 2.7 million viewers and a share of more than 11%, which reached the historical record with the February 6, 2022 episode when interviewed with Pope Francesco It was followed by more than 8 million spectators with a 30% share, with a peak viewership of 8,688,135 spectators. The audience’s passion was also confirmed on the web: what’s the weather like In the 2020-2021 season, it became the most social program of Italian television, confirming the precedence also in the summer, without broadcasts, with almost 10 million interactions and more than 17 million views only on Facebook.

In the new season 2022/2023 confirmed Presence Luciana Letizettoand Filippa Lagerbak, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, and Maurizio Ferrini aka Mrs. ConfettiAnd the Massimo Lopez And the Tullio Solingi. It will be on the air of 20 with Che fa – PreviewIt is a space dedicated to current affairs and cultural information and will continue after that from 20.30 what’s the weather like, It is where Italian and international franchisees and representatives of the world of enterprise, politics, sports, entertainment and society intervene. Close How’s the weather – the table Featuring casual conversations with guests and comic gags.

The program was produced by Rai Cultura in collaboration with Officina and is written by: Gianluca ProloAnd the Fabio FazioAnd the Walter FontanaAnd the Arnaldo GrecoAnd the Piero GuerreraAnd the Veronica Oliva And the Eduardo Segantini vide Stefano ForgeAnd the Giacomo FreireAnd the Giacomo Papi And the Antonita Zacharo. direction is Cristiano Dalicera.