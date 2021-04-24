Expanded with release date and weight of leak from Epic Games Store – Nerd4.life

New leak from Cyberpunk 2077 It seems that it is revealing interesting news about the expansion of the game. A data worker actually revealed that they took advantage of the Epic Inspector – the data selector used in Access to developer tools for the Epic Game Store – Find new information about upcoming content in CD Projekt RED game, including Release date and weight for DLC

According to the link, in the Epic Games Store there is “Content 1,” under the “Releases” category of Cyberpunk 2077. So it will be Expanding content to be presented as an update (So ​​maybe it’s free.) The idea of ​​the leak is that this is an update designed to reproduce the truncated content at launch. More interesting though Release date: June 10, 2021. So, in the short term it will be news.



Cyberpunk 2077

Regarding the weight of this expansion, the leaker states that all DLCs have a maximum space reserved in the Epic Games Store. Thanks to this information, we can find it The weight should be between 20 and 30 GB, mostly. So Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a somewhat substantial update.

All the information given by the monk is trustworthy, but the fact remains that way They are leaks, not official information. Moreover, it is possible that the release date is temporary and some development issues are pushing CD Projekt RED to delay its release (hence the announcement). Cyberpunk 2077 is constantly expanding, that’s for sure.

Also, we found the refunds are greater than previously thought, here are the updated numbers from Cyberpunk 2077.