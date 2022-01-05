It’s all yet to be decided in Group C. Four teams looking for semi-finals – OA Sport

Tomorrow will not be just the day of Italy and Russia, But the 2022 ATP Cup will also know the fourth and final semi-finalist. On the one hand, if the winner of the match between the Azzurri and the Russians is indeed certain to make it through the round, it still has to be decided in a very well-balanced C group, with four teams all paired with one win to their credit.

These are the last day pairs: Great Britain, the United States, Germany and Canada. Whoever wins still has hope of qualifying for the semi-finals, But already after the first challenge, one between Germany and Canada already knows that he will not be able to finish in first place. Indeed, a British victory would eliminate the Germans, while an American success would put an end to the Canadian path before even entering the field.

It is clear that even Great Britain and the United States are not mathematically qualified in case of victory, But they will have to wait for the outcome of the last challenge. In the case of a positive result, the British should hope for Germany’s success, while in the case of the Americans, qualification would only come with a Canadian victory.

ATP Cup 2022: Spain easily beat Serbia and reach Poland in the semi-finals

It is very difficult to anticipate both challenges. In Great Britain and the United States, singles are so balanced against the matches of Evans-Isner and Norrie-Fritz that even the double appears as a match with a complex expectation. In Germany and Canada, Denis Shapovalov starts as MVP with Jan-Lennard Struve, while Alexander Zverev is the favorite against Felix Auger-Aliassime in today’s most anticipated match. In doubles, the two Canadians have already shown that they know how to glorify themselves, while the Germans do not seem to have found the right pair yet.

Not only Group C has been completed, but also Group B of Italy With the futile challenge of the final classification between Australia and FranceBoth are already deleted. Prefer the hosts a bit, but the transalpines certainly wouldn’t want to finish the ATP Cup without a win.