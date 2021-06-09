Euro 2020, possible updated squads for the 24 teams. Busquets, Kulusevski and Svanberg are positive. And Benzema?

Online Gazzetta del Sud presents an updated sectionLoaded with graphics and information. There is also scope for potential formations. A few more days and the 24 citizens who got the entry permit Euro 2020 They will know the truth. They will know whether it is possible to conclude the long year of plague with glory or continue the path of sorrow. After a few days. In the meantime, the teams are dealing with the first setbacks. If the alarm returns to Italy Bonucci (Immediately after the lightning in a friendly match with Czech Republic), there was nothing that could be done senses (and replaced it Pesina). MidfielderInter It could have been helpful to the cause, but it didn’t start among the owners. The splits they have suffered are much heavier Hungary e England. The Hungarians will have to dispense with the star his room, author of the goal qualifiers, while England will have to do without her Alexander ArnoldHe’s probably the best right winger next to him the judge.

Luis Enrique (Spain) summons six more: Mendes, Moreno, Albiol, Fornals, Soler and Kepa

Coach Luis Enrique, who initially called 24 players for the European Championship, after the positive case in Covid-19 from Sergio Busquets, summoned Brice MendesCelta Vigo midfielder. So the Roja coach added – as a precaution – five other players: these are Rodrigo Moreno Villarreal from Pablo Fornals, who plays in London with West Ham, from Carlos Soler From Valencia, for example Raoul Albiol from Villareal H Kepa Arizabalaga Chelsea. A statement issued by the Spanish Football Federation said that the three “will train with the rest of the team in anticipation of the consequences that may result from Busquets’ positivity.” Each team has up to 48 hours before their opening match of the European Championship to replace the team on the official roster due to financial unavailability. To quell the controversy, the Spanish national football team will be vaccinated on Thursday 9 against Covid. This was stated by the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Oribes on Radio Onda Cerro.

Holland loses a key player: Donnie Van de Beek injured

Tulips also pay a fee in the pre-Euro2020 period: Donnie Van de Beek He’s injured and will miss the competition, but de Boer isn’t going to call anyone at the moment.

Kulusevski and Svanberg from Sweden positive: isolated player and the Europeans… far away …

Kulusevsky makes Sweden coach tremble. The federation, in fact, had announced that Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevsky had tested positive this morning after the symptoms of a cold, with which the player was accused. The Bianconero remained in Stockholm in isolation and did not follow the team to Gothenburg. “It is sad news for us, especially for Dejan, we are sorry for him, we will not invite anyone in his place in the hope that he can come back for the match against Spain”, the coach declared. SwedenAnd the Jan Anderson. Sweden will make their debut on Monday 14 June against Spain in Seville, and Kulusevski almost certainly won’t be there and Europe is in danger now. After the Kulusevski news, a few hours later, positive news also appeared ظهرت svanberg. The same protocol was performed as his teammate, too.

France is keen on a bomber

He just can’t make peace with the national team, Karim BenzemaThe French striker came out in tears in an Alpine friendly against Bulgaria due to a problem with his right leg. To assess his condition in light of his first appearance.

Updated Euro2020 Patient Newsletter

senses (Italy)

his room (Hungary)

Alexander Arnold (England)

Serge Busquets (Spain)

Van de Beek (Holland)

Kulusevsky (Sweden)

svanberg (Sweden)

Benzema (France)

