February 25, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Elden Ring: FromSoftware has been able to release AAA games more often because it “has a great staff”

Elden Ring: FromSoftware has been able to release AAA games more often because it "has a great staff"

February 25, 2024

Hidetake Miyazaki He has his own exact theory as to why Of software I was able to launch Triple A at such a fast pace: it's well organized and has a great team. Miyazaki is currently busy promoting Shadow of the Erdtree, the game's first expansion Al-Din ring Of large size.

“I don't know if A top secret“But overall, we've just been blessed with a great team that loves developing these games and is, shall we say, efficient at development,” Miyazaki said of FromSoftware's release pace in an interview with IGN. We are able to quickly understand what we want and make decisions quickly at the beginning of development. We know how to iterate and what to leave on the board. We are able to develop our ideas at a rapid pace. We know how to change and quickly decide which game we want to play.”

Excellent organization

Shadow of the Erdtree will be an expansion the size of the full game

In short, for Miyazaki the strength of FromSoftware lies in its ability not to waste time and resources by modifying ongoing projects several times, without knowing what direction to take (like what seems to have happened to Skull and Bones).

It must also be said that the specialization of the Miyazaki team in Solzborn could represent an advantage in this sense, especially if excessive turnover (workforce turnover) is avoided, so as not to disperse professionals already trained in this genre, where, for example, many tend to Many other studios change many components after each project.

