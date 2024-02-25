Elden Ring: FromSoftware has been able to release AAA games more often because it “has a great staff”

Hidetake Miyazaki He has his own exact theory as to why Of software I was able to launch Triple A at such a fast pace: it's well organized and has a great team. Miyazaki is currently busy promoting Shadow of the Erdtree, the game's first expansion Al-Din ring Of large size.

“I don't know if A top secret“But overall, we've just been blessed with a great team that loves developing these games and is, shall we say, efficient at development,” Miyazaki said of FromSoftware's release pace in an interview with IGN. We are able to quickly understand what we want and make decisions quickly at the beginning of development. We know how to iterate and what to leave on the board. We are able to develop our ideas at a rapid pace. We know how to change and quickly decide which game we want to play.”