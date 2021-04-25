“Draghi is donating vaccines to those who need them most.” Take the irony in Gomez

Tweet Selena Gomez For Mario Draghi he is igniting the web. The American pop star has written to the Italian Prime Minister asking him to donate additional doses of an anti-Covid vaccine to countries most in need, as part of a project involving many world leaders. He tweeted with the scent of controversy (not the scent of the singer), which in a short time entered the Italian trends. But instead of attacks, jokes and sarcastic answers have flown in.

Selena Gomez He chose Twitter to communicate with leaders of European and non-European countries and to ask them to contribute actively to ending the epidemic. How? “ I ask world leaders like the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi To donate their extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the people who need it most. Embed Tweet Dragon Can we count on you? Gomez wrote on the popular social network. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Emmanuel Macron and other European advocates were also recipients of the hypothetical message.

A request that is not personal but rather related to the project Live Fax For a fair distribution of vaccines worldwide. In fact, on May 8, the actress and singer will give the concert duet, in which stars of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and Vu Fighter will perform together to request a show. Serum For everyone. A call that has sparked some criticism: It’s interesting that this question was asked in Americans because we vaccinated 15 million doses while in the United States more than 200 But this – for the most part – evoked mockery and derision: But we don’t even have flying vaccines! “I love, we don’t even give it to us,” “Without us, too, we’re pretty. Fatte n’idea, “I love you. I see you optimistic, you say additional vaccines?” “.

Among the many funny comments that someone made in an explicit bilingual explanation with a lot of A cryptic reminder of Giuseppe Conte: “ Dear Celina Bella, Heart Di Bana. We don’t even have us and then you have the wrong president. The good and the interest are no longer appropriate. Maybe try again next time and you’ll be luckier. Your friend Miley Cyrus, yes she knew how to throw the wrecking balls to the right direction “.