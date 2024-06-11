June 11, 2024

Discovery of a “unique Minoan site” on the Greek island of Crete – News

Samson Paul June 11, 2024

While working on the construction of a new airport on the Greek island of Crete, a circular monument was found that is believed to date back to the Bronze Age Minoan civilization. “This is a unique and very interesting discovery,” explained Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, reported Kathimerini newspaper.

The site was found on top of Babura Hill, northwest of the city of Kastelli, where work is underway to establish a new international airport. At an altitude of approximately 494 meters above sea level, at the location where the airport’s radar system was to be installed, it was found A circular stone building, about 48 meters in diameter, with a surface area of ​​about 1,800 square meters, developing into eight rings. The site, perhaps used for religious rituals, It would have been active more than 3,700 years ago.

Following the discovery, the Minister of Culture attended a meeting to reorganize the construction site, so that ongoing work could continue without disturbing the site and preventing archaeologists from studying it.
“There are solutions to complete the archaeological excavation and protect the monument,” Mendoni explained. The Minoan civilization dates back to the Bronze Age and appeared on the island of Crete from about 2700 BC to 1400 BC.

