Covid, Figliulo: More than 2 million still undiscovered in the 60s, that’s a lot | 400 thousand bookings for those already under 29 at Lombardy

The Italian vaccine campaign is ready for a decisive acceleration: bookings are now open to 12-year-olds, with no age limit
03 Jun
Afp: More than 2 billion vaccines are administered worldwide
03 Jun
UK: “still far from global green passes”
03 Jun
Son: “More than 60 vaccines missing 2 million, many more”
03 Jun
Figliuolo: “Promoting research on booster with another vaccine”
03 Jun
The vaccine in Lombardy has already been booked by nearly 400,000 people under the age of 29
03 Jun
10:01
Phenomenon (Confindustria): “The worst is not over”
03 Jun
08:54
Book the vaccine without an age limit from today
03 Jun
08:44
Vaccine, Fontana: “First dose for all Lombards by end of July”
03 Jun
08:42
During the technical meeting, 4 at the table in the restaurant
