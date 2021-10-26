He tried to heal himself Latoferina And other Alternative Medicines, But he died Covit19 Shortly after he arrived at Palermo Hospital. Dominico Gianola, 73 years old, homeopathy doctor Chinese, He was not vaccinated and always showed himself Anti-infective.

In the village – he writes Republic – Everyone knew his unscientific theories about “medicine” Anthropology and Homeopathy“, As well as its levels No Vox. Cardiopath, after the virus hit, he was inside Isolation Residence He also embarked on a path with homeopathy and natural therapies. Friends and health professionals complained to him for several daysDry, Special Maintenance Continuation DivisionAsp Of Palermo. However, his condition soon deteriorated and he died an hour after being taken to hospital by ambulance.Vincenzo Cervello Hospital, In the Sicilian capital.

His patients, sui Community groups Of Cincinnati, they call him “a wonderful person, a Specialist doctor“. Someone is protecting him Professional And his treatment choice: “It is not right to muddy him, it is not true that he was treated only with homeopathic medicines. That’s one Great doctor Helped Thousands of people“.