Car components, chip shortage will last until 2023. Biden is also concerned about large American technology and automotive companies

NEW YORK – A global shortage of semiconductors is likely to continue until 2023, a time of epidemic increased technology and the automotive world. Jim Whitehurst, President of IBM, is one of the world’s leading chip makers. A few days ago US President Joe Biden attended a meeting of technology and auto companies to study an aid program that would allow them to free themselves from China. “There is a huge delay when a technology is developed and when it goes into production,” Whitehurst explained. “So obviously, we’re looking at a few years ago to get enough enhancement capability to overcome all aspects of technology. Shortage chips.

IBMAlso, it is necessary to focus on investing in manufacturing plants. For example, Intel has announced plans to invest $ 20 billion to build two new chip factories in Arizona, while Samsung plans to build $ 17 billion in chip factories in South Korea and the United States. Taiwanese DSMC has raised its investment forecast to $ 100 billion over the next three years in an effort to increase its productivity. China, according to the South China Morning Post, is increasing its stake in Microchips, a sector that is being discounted globally. Chinese semiconductor imports rose all-time high in March, reaching 58.9 billion units of microchips, valued at $ 35.9 billion.