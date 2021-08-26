Bravely Default 2 on PC, announced with a trailer from Square Enix – Nerd4.life

Bravely default 2 Advertised for Computer By Square Enix, complete with history Exit Solemn, scheduled for September 2, attractive tractor Which introduces us to the features of the game.
As we wrote in our Bravely Default 2 review for the Nintendo Switch, the new chapter in the jRPG series features a fun and challenging combat system, a large number of classes and an excellent soundtrack.
The items that we will find on PC, obviously, are backed by a better graphical resolution to give more charm to the suggestive scenarios that we will be able to explore during the campaign.
Square Enix has already released i Requirements The PC version of Bravely Default 2, which is shown below.
Bravely default 2, minimum requirements
- Processor: AMD FX 4350, Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz
- Scheda Video: AMD RX 460, NVIDIA GTX 760
- Memory: 6 GB in RAM
- Storage: 15 GB of space required
- Sistema operativo: Windows 10 64-bit
Bravely default 2, recommended requirements
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200, Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz
- Scheda Video: AMD RX 480, NVIDIA GTX 1060
- Memory: 8 GB in RAM
- Storage: 15 GB of space required
- Sistema operativo: Windows 10 64-bit
