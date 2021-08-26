Bravely Default 2 on PC, announced with a trailer from Square Enix – Nerd4.life

Bravely default 2 Advertised for Computer By Square Enix, complete with history Exit Solemn, scheduled for September 2, attractive tractor Which introduces us to the features of the game.

As we wrote in our Bravely Default 2 review for the Nintendo Switch, the new chapter in the jRPG series features a fun and challenging combat system, a large number of classes and an excellent soundtrack.

The items that we will find on PC, obviously, are backed by a better graphical resolution to give more charm to the suggestive scenarios that we will be able to explore during the campaign.

Square Enix has already released i Requirements The PC version of Bravely Default 2, which is shown below.

Bravely default 2, minimum requirements