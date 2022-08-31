August 31, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Becky made up his mind

Becky made up his mind

Lorelei Reese August 31, 2022 2 min read

Pique and Shakira are becoming increasingly distant: while she will have to face a complaint, the defender has made a decision that will spark debate.

after parting The events related to the ex-couple formed by Gerard Pique and Shakira continue to dominate Especially in Spain. And now the atmosphere is glowing again, creating More problems between the two, who met during the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Shakira raises the complaint: Pique made his decision (ANSA)

But for some time, the separation was confirmed. And between the two, some Discussions with important issues in the center, such as filial Milan and Sasharespectively born in 2013 and 2015. Now, however, they have been added The other issues that separate them only, never married. like him, Shakira will now have to deal with a complaint, but also a decision by Pique Really hard for her to digest.

She denounced Shakira, and Pique’s decision infuriated her

She denounced Shakira, and Pique's decision infuriated her
She denounced Shakira, and Pique’s decision infuriates her (La Presse)

It’s the singer in particular, who’s going to have a hard time. According to some sources, She will still be in love with the Barcelona defenderwho suffers instead A new love story born after love at first sight with ex-waitress Clara Shea Martyaged 23 years.

To make matters worse, for Shakira, there is also interference Complaint from two of his former employees. The singer, in fact, should answer Charged with unjustified dismissal After asking one of them Work for her – continuously – for 17 hours (without overtime). In the complaint, then, the second is spoken Gossip does not like From a very tense work environment, the Threats from Shakira herself.

See also  Royal Caribbean, the new wonder of the seas arrives in Europe

who, meanwhile, “suffered” another “wound” from the former Pique. In fact, his girlfriend had already met both the kids and the parents Footballer. An initiative that does not heed the request of the Colombian star from the former partner He had asked a year before coming out. Instead, Becky didn’t listen to her, and she – who moved on Barcelona For love – He’s trying to get back to Miami ASAP. Unless, of course, the employee’s lawsuit puts a key in the works.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“I’m fine but the road is long”

August 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Emirates News Agency – UAE among the leading countries in digital lifestyle indicators: TDRA

August 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The three on spit, cash prizes and the winning word on Tuesday, August 30th

August 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

US Congressman to Review All Binance US Consumer Protection Files Via CoinTelegraph

August 31, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How much money can be put on paper, few people know

August 31, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Becky made up his mind

August 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

On Mars, the Moxie experiment produces as much oxygen as a small tree on Earth

August 31, 2022 Karen Hines