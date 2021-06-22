June 22, 2021

As for the woman who registered the birth of 10 twins, she was admitted to psychiatry. The husband: These children have never been seen

the woman who She claimed to have given birth to up to ten twins In the birth record was admitted to psychiatry After the same husband questioned her story by revealing that he had never seen these children. 37-year-old Josiami Sithole talked a lot about her when she told local newspapers The birth of 10 childrenIn South Africa. But after a few days, the woman was forcibly taken to Tempesa Hospital for a psychological evaluation afterwards His partner, Tibogo Tsottsi, said he doesn’t think the Ten Kids exist The hospital that reported said they knew nothing about it.

Government and hospital officials have also questioned the veracity of his seemingly very incomplete story above all with certainly invented items. The woman was taken from a relative’s home in the northern town of Rabbie Ridge, near Johannesburg on Thursday, June 17, and referred to Tso but according to her lawyer. will be held against his willراد She was ill-treated despite the assertion that she is sane.

The absurd development of the relationship comes at the height of the dispute between the spouses, which lasted for days, with statements to the media immediately after the birth registration was announced. The woman accused her partner of only wanting to enrich herself from the birth record, Just worry about donations from all over the world. The man said that the woman hid the little ones from him and that’s why she couldn’t believe they existed. For her part, the woman said she had secured the children from the man’s alleged speculations but He didn’t want to reveal their whereabouts yet. Hospitals that were previously cited for birth registration and hospitalization of children denied that they dealt with the issue, while the spokesperson for the government’s communications and information systems, following the protest, issued a statement claiming that the government was unable to verify the birth of children in any of its facilities. And so the mystery remains.

