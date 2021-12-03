All of Europe is in red and yellow regions only in Italy and Spain. And also in Germany the mandatory vaccination is running

Udine. The latest ECDC numbers are alarming. Only Italy and Spain, in the European Union, have yellow zones, and therefore are still not at risk of infection. Rest union red or red sorry. This is shown by the updated map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). As for Italy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Apulia, Basilicata, Sicily and Sardinia are yellow. The remaining areas are red, and none are dark red. In Spain there is only one region that retains the yellow color: Extremadura. According to the ECDC, the highest incidence of infection is concentrated in Germany, Benelux, Ireland, Greece and Eastern Europe.

So, on the one hand, the fear of the Omicron variant that is spreading to various countries around the world. On the other hand, there is uncertainty about the efficacy of vaccines with respect to this new mutation of Sars Cov2. Then the countermeasures taken by various countries in Europe and around the world to deal with this fourth wave. Meanwhile, in Italy, Gimbe’s alarm bell is ringing: In one week, intensive care unit hiring rose 22%. And General Francesco Vigliolo set the date for the vaccinations to be given to children between the ages of 5 and 11: 16 December. While in Germany, the situation has become really critical: Chancellor Angela Merkel explains that “the situation has reached an extreme” and that “the obligation to vaccinate is being examined by Parliament”. Then he added, “I would have felt better if we were in a situation like Italy.”

Schulz: The German parliament will agree to a commitment to vaccination

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his satisfaction with the decision to open a parliamentary debate on the demand for a vaccine against the Covid virus, and said he was very confident that the measure would be supported and approved. Schulz said this at a press conference following the country and territories summit that made a decision on measures related to Covid. Optimism was also linked to the opening this morning from Liberal leader Christian Lindner, who said he supported the commitment to speak with Bild. Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced the introduction of measures equivalent to locking down people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. At a press conference, after meeting with federal state governors, he confirmed that the 2G rule (which allows access to public places only to people who have been vaccinated or treated) will extend to retail stores, and the same applies to access to facilities and events for cultural and recreational activities (cinemas). theaters and restaurants) regardless of their occurrence. I mentioned won.

Omicron variant can become the majority in the world

The Omicron variant could become the majority in the world in the coming months: Estimate from the European Union Health Agency. “Current evidence for transmissibility, disease severity, and immune escape is highly uncertain for the Omicron variant of pandemic coronavirus. However, preliminary data from South Africa suggest that it may have a significant growth advantage over the delta variant. In this case, i. Mathematical models indicate that Omicron is expected to cause more than half of all Sars-CoV-2 infections in the EEA/EEA over the next few months It is one of the assessments reported by ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in Document assessing risks associated with the new variant (B.1.1.529) “The greater the advantage of Omicron’s growth compared to the delta variant and its circulation in the EU/see – read – the shorter the expected time before Omicron causes most SARS-2 virus infections”.