Zhou flies to the United States to challenge Real and Barசாa

Turin. Juventus return to the United States four years after last summer’s tour, and will bring to life the brand new “Soccer Champions Tour” with Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Club America and Deportivo Guadalajara. In practice, the three partners of the Super League, along with the AEG, will give life to the highest level of competition from July 22 to 30. Pianoconeri will make their debut against the Mexicans of Deportivo Guadalajara in Las Vegas on Friday 22nd, while they will meet Bar பார்a (Cotton Bowl) in Dallas on Tuesday 26th and play in Los Angeles (Rose Bowls) on Saturday 30th. Stadium) against Real de Ancelotti who won the Champions League.

Allegri’s Juventus is due to meet in Turin on July 4, which is scheduled to take place at Continenta headquarters. After two weeks of work, Bianconeri will fly to the United States and then return to Italy to play in Villarrein’s traditional family friendly match, set for August 3 this year. The league debut is scheduled for August 13-14 as it changes the schedule of the World Cup to be held in Qatar in November-December and forces clubs to look forward to preparations, friendly matches and the first official matches.