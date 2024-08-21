Zara, online shopping reaches Europe and the USA

Zara It decided to expand its live shopping experience to the UK, across Europe and the US this year, testing a format that is already popular in China but with which Western shoppers are less familiar.

The fast-fashion brand is investing in new ways to engage shoppers as analysts expect sales to grow less strongly after a stunning post-pandemic surge.





a job Zara to have $36 billion in revenue in 2023, profit +28%

According to retail analytics firm Modifieda five-hour live shopping show in China, broadcast weekly on Dointhe Chinese sister site of Tik Tokhelped increase sales. Zara Since its launch in November.

«We want to bring it to western countries, where live streaming is not very popular but we think, why not, from an entertainment point of view, it’s an evolution.“A spokesman said, Zara Regarding the initiative that should be launched between August and October.

Shopping as entertainment is nothing new: TV channels that invite viewers to buy premium products have been popular for decades, but social media and e-commerce have sparked a new era of live streaming, led by China, where influencers are selling everything from cosmetics to snacks at a frenetic pace.

Brands looking to create a more refined experience have looked at personal shopping differently.

an offer Zara We are Doin Featuring Chinese models wearing clothes. Zaratrying on shoes and jewelry. It also includes runway sequences and behind-the-scenes makeup shots, while its conversational, personable style contrasts with the hard-sell livestreams popularized by hosts like Lipstick King Li Jiaqi.

«A team of 70 people work on the live show, which is broadcast from a 1,000-square-meter space in Shanghai, switching angles between seven cameras.“, He said ZaraOn average, it attracts nearly 800,000 unique viewers per show.

«Zara’s live streaming approach has created huge brand awareness in China.“The analyst said,” Modified Christa Corrigan. Zara Data showed that China sold the largest number of volumes and 50% more products in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2023. Modified.