Zaniolo in Trigoria but does not stop at the fans of the video

Rome Roma season officially opens, and Fulvio Bernardini will return today to be filled with the return of players and start the wonderful preparations no later than August 14. The first day of school for Jose Mourinho’s team Who yesterday underwent medical examinations for sports fitness and that from this morning he will be on the field to start the seriousness: from today until Friday, in fact, double training sessions have been scheduled, to immediately begin strong and fuel in the light of reality its own preparations that will be held in Portugal.

He was the first to reach Trigoria Nicola zaloskyIt’s 7:30. I follow the new purchase Nemanya matic Who stopped to take some pictures with fans. Several selfies with the various players who arrived at Fulvio Bernardini: Among the few who did not stop Niccol Zaniolo Who, accompanied by his father, chose to go straight to the gates of Trigoria, avoiding questions about the future. sunglasses, dark shirt He did not remember the Romans who called him out loud: Zaniolo’s future is still a question mark.

