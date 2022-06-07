Zani (Tendercapital): Concerns about lowering GDP estimates and protecting Italian savings

(Teleborsa) – “The scenario he selectedon the “Italian Economic Prospects”, which lowered the growth estimate for the Italian economy in 2022 to +2.8%. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict significantly affected the increase in inflation due to the increase in prices for raw materials and basic necessities, to the point of creating a contraction in the economic prospects of our country. Indeed, the published data highlights the downside risks for the next few months due to the potential further increase in prices and lower international trade in the context of higher interest rates. This has negative repercussions on families and companies, “and this is what is declared.”presidentis among the most active independent international players in the asset management sector, with regard to Istat data on the outlook for the Italian economy 2022-2023.

“But at the same time, the report indicates a recovery Investments 8.8%, a figure if confirmed would mean important support for the economic system and cautious optimism for the near future. The current economic situation – continues Zani – therefore requires new measures to protect savings and investments, with incentives also and above all in favor of institutional investors from the public and private sectors (think for example pension funds), in order to attract new forms of intervention in favor of growth. From this perspective, the implementation of the public investment plan envisaged by the Council of Ministers PNRR . number It represents a valuable opportunity capable of balancing the negative elements and favoring a stable economic recovery.”

