Zak Brown denies US Congress accusations that Formula 1 is biased against Americans after Andretti and Cadillac rejection.

Zak Brown supports Formula 1’s decision to reject the Andretti-Cadillac proposal, rejecting accusations that the sport is “anti-American”. The American manufacturer is still determined to enter the field as an independent team, despite suggestions of purchasing an existing team. McLaren CEO Zak Brown gave his perspective on the latest developments surrounding the Andretti case.

Earlier, the US Congress raised concerns about Formula 1, accusing the sport of being “un-American” because of its rejection of Andretti’s proposal. However, Brown, who had previously suggested buying an existing team, disagreed with that view. He stressed that there is no “anti-American” culture at the top of motorsport, and highlighted the global nature of the sport, with the participation of companies such as Ford and Honda.

Additionally, Brown said he has never encountered favoritism or negativity toward a particular area during his career. He believed that Congress’ allegations of national favoritism in sports were baseless. The American presence in Formula 1 is currently strong, with three races being held in the Indian subcontinent.

Andretti Cadillac is not the only American entity in Formula 1. The Haas F1 Team and Formula 1’s commercial rights holder, Liberty Media, are also American. Brown noted that US sports links, including Liberty Media, have refuted allegations of domestic bias.

While he sympathizes with Andretti’s rejection, Brown made clear that this does not mean the sport is “anti-American.” He considered the accusation unfortunate and stressed that the problem was between Andretti and Formula One and not a reflection of the entire country.

Andretti continues to struggle to re-evaluate its proposal, having set up its headquarters at Silverstone and achieved a headcount similar to that of the Haas Formula One team. If the team continues to receive support, Formula 1 could reconsider the rejected proposal.