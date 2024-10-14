Your job, Alicia beats the doctor and Di Martino explodes: Why

After the classic break on Saturday to make way for Dancing with the Stars, Your job Last night (October 13, 2024) he returned to entertain the Rai 1 audience with a new episode featuring a cute couple from Campania, Fabiana And her husband Rafael. After waiting for a long time 24 episodesFinally the woman was able to take off her clothes Link To sit next to Di Martino and try his luck. The match was an emotional journey, which the duo faced with determination, light-heartedness and a healthy dose of luck, allowing them to end the evening with a bang. Big win. Here’s how it went.

Your work What happened in yesterday’s episode (Sunday, October 13): Fabiana and Raffaele’s match

Start a game Fabiana e Rafael It featured a mix of emotions, as red and blue parcels were removed in quick succession, including the highly sought-after parcel. 300,000 euros. As the match progressed, the Doctor made his first offer 24,000 euroswas immediately rejected by the couple, eager to continue playing. In the initial stage, Stefano Di Martino He commented sarcastically on the brand’s failure, referring – with a hint of sarcasm – to the stream of large awards he received Your job Over the past few weeks (a topic he brought up recently News abstraction): “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, because of winning, we don’t have money to buy a marker anymore. We’re already out of ink on the first check, and we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel.” Laughter also appeared in the episode shortly after when he called Packet racer 16a number related in the Neapolitan word “smorfia” to “They succeed‘: “It’s the luckiest number of 90,” Di Martino noted. that Fabiana He shouted: “You are beautiful!” “No shame at all!” The awkward response from Di Martino, who then joked with the rival’s husband: “In friendship!”

Accordingly, Fabiana chose to replace her No. 4 package with Package 11. At this moment in the match, Fabiana made an important decision, as she discovered that she only had 500 euros left from the original package. The tension continued to mount, culminating in the moment the contestant took off her jacket and accidentally dropped the microphone. Stefano Di Martino He immediately intervened to repair the device, jokingly addressing the woman’s husband: “Lilo, I’m only doing this because it’s my job. Don’t be upset.”

The succession of calls kept the suspense high, with other important packages being cancelled. The doctor tried to hesitate Fabiana With attractive offers from 24 miles e 30 euro milesBut the competitor chose to move on. This led to a final showdown with three packs that were all red. At the end of the game, when three stacks remain on the board: 5 thousand, 20 miles e 200 thousand eurosHence safe money for the Neapolitan couple. And so the doctor suggested 40,000 eurosthe amount that Fabiana She was tempted to refuse in order to play out her dream of getting her hands on men to the end 200 thousand euros. However, he intervened RafaelWho convinced his wife in a practical spirit to accept the offer. It’s a move that proved to be a wise one: by cashing the doctor’s check, they actually doubled their profits, since their package contained 20 thousand euros.