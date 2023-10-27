“You were the greatest love of my life” Perla words to Mirco Brunetti – Big Brother 2023

October 26, 2023

Mirko receives a letter from his ex-girlfriend Perla



During the last episode, Mirko He had the opportunity to meet with Greta to discuss what happened during their relationship.

But this comparison did not go unnoticed by Birla, who in the previous days broke her silence and – in addition to posting a screenshot of the controversial message directly on social media – decided to send a letter to the rival.

With great emotion, the girl admits that she constantly follows the businessman, and writes honestly: “Sometimes I stop to think about the past and I feel sick to my stomach.” It is certain that their story is over now, and she also says that she can never forget the beautiful moments she spent with him and concludes: “You were the greatest love of my life.”

exclaimed Mirko, startled by Perla’s words: “I didn’t expect a message like this.” He concludes that although there is nothing but respect and appreciation between them“Perla will remain one of the most important people in my life, and I will always carry her with me.”

One thing is certain: Mirko is currently only thinking about Greta. Will he be able to explain with her?