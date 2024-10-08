“You only need the Italian language and all you need is a computer”, photogenic job ad from the big company: you don’t even have to go to the office | Anyone can apply

In this difficult time in the employment world, there is good news for those looking for work: there is no time to waste

The employment crisis that erupted a few years ago seems to have been partly resolved in recent years Employment levelAt least as far as our country is concerned, He grew up It shows a significant trend reversal. However, not all problems have been resolved or are in the process of being resolved.

The world of work Issues of various kinds continue to be discussed, but despite some difficulties, something is moving in terms of employment options and employment opportunities for those looking for work in this period.

We often hear phrases like “The work is out there, you just have to know how to look for it“. It is in fact a formula that in itself seems empty and provocative. Often a work is not found simply because it is lost. This has happened often in the recent past.

However, since post-Covid, something has really and surprisingly changed for the better: thanks to the now overused formula “”Smart work‘, and remote work, and many foreign companies employ Italian workers without any problem.

Job advertisements, just a few requirements are enough to get a job: it’s not difficult

In recent years, citizens of all countries have been able to carry out activities from their homes without having to travel It is a function offered by companies spread all over the world. One key aspect that should not be underestimated is that some foreign companies have an excellent score Knowledge of the Italian language It’s crucial.

One of these options is associated with the form ‘Reader checker‘. It is no longer the classic version of decades ago, but a version adapted to the current era. Many content creation companies are looking for professionals who are able to proofread the resulting writingartificial intelligence Evaluate completeness and grammatical correctness.

Job postings, and other high-profile options – there’s no time to waste

This position is paid by the hour with flexible hours determined directly by the worker, with a salary ranging from $15 to $60 per hour. Advertising is reserved for those who have Degree and knowledge of the Italian language at a native levelIn addition to excellent writing skills and good knowledge of the English language.

Then there are two other proposals that have some interest, but could conceivably be moved offshore: Credit and Collections Analyst inAvis Budget Group BSC in Budapest He is appointed as Customer Support Manager in Italian on behalf of netflix, To implement what you need to live Greece.