“You must prioritize your physical and mental health.”

Wanda Nara H Mauro Icardi Further and further. The two, married since 2014 and with two little girls (Francesca and Isabella), said goodbye at the beginning of July. Wanda Nara’s lawyer, Anna Rosenfeld, a guest on the INTERSOS program, left some statements regarding the break between the two. “The word separation does not exist today – explained Anna Rosenfeld -. Even less in the world of two people with so much history, with so much love and a united family. But today they have separated. If it is definitive, I cannot say for sure because tomorrow, perhaps we will see them together again.”

“They have been together for so many years, I feel that there is some flame left – Anna Rosenfeld continued -. Maybe it is dying out and someone needs to revive it. Wanda did everything to make the couple work but now her love is fading. Icardi has to change his attitude. There are obviously many things that they cannot mention in detail. Wanda had a health condition that put her to the test and Mauro was by her side. But when there are health problems it is a bit delicate and sometimes tension and nervousness build up.”

“Today Wanda wants to prioritize her physical and mental health,” Anna Rosenfeld added. “It was a significant separation, and the word of trust is important between spouses. They are officially separated. Everyone can live their lives as they see fit. If the divorce becomes official, it will be in Italy, the couple’s last legal residence. In the past, they have drawn up a separation of assets with their Italian lawyer.”

