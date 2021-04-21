“You have a problem. You can browse the clothing pages.”

Polina PorizkovaAnd the actress and Form A Czech woman, standing naked at the age of 56, on the cover of Vogue Czech Republic, mocks her potential critics: “For those who have a problem with no coverage, you can browse the pages in full clothes,” she wrote in Instagram Mail. Porizkova then uses the hashtag #sexyhasnoexpirationdate, meaning “sensuality has no expiration date,” to send a clear message of courage and body positivity.

“Exactly 40 years after (German) Vogue’s first cover at age 16, here’s a new cover” reads the social post in which she shows the nude shot in which she wears only a transparent body that leaves her lines exposed. “Fully Nude in Front of Me, at 56, on Vogue CZ. I would really like to thank the brave people at Vogue Magazine Czechoslovakia for the daring to do so, but above all the amazing team behind this photo session. “I can’t wait to share the inside pages as well, because this was one of the funniest and funniest photo shots in my life,” he says.

