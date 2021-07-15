“You can also eat, I’m not asking you for money.” Angry fans: “arrogant”

Sonia Bruganelli “hosts” Barpiglia on a private plane: «You can also eat, I’m not asking you for money». Angry fans:stuck up». Today, Paulo Bonolis’ wife shared a video on Instagram that instantly led to web tours. in the movie Sonia Bruganelli It’s in the direction of a private plane Formentera at Gabriele Parpiglia.

The businesswoman serves a buffet to the journalist who notices amused. “Now don’t do unless on a private plane – Mrs. Bonolis sarcastically says – sYou also want to eat, I’m not asking you for moneyBarpiglia answers with laughter:It’s actually my first time on a private plane».

Instant Comments from Fans: «“You can eat, I’m not asking you for anything ‘you can’t hear’“. still: “We didn’t realize it was a private plane, you were right to point out». «Useless and arrogant videoThis isn’t the first time that Sonia Bruganelli has “raised her followers” with videos on board the private plane. The video quickly surfaced across the web.

Last update: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 22:35



