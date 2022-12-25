“You better care where you do the research.” At the top of world science are 107 researchers from the Catholic University

Not all of humanity has looked to science as in any pandemic and is waiting for answers to the health crisis. There is a significant representation of researchers from the Fondazione Policlinico Agostino Gemelli IRCCS and the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University in the ranking of the top 2% of scientists in the world published by Stanford University and Elsevier. The ranking is built keeping in mind a series of scientific production measures. That is, citation index, H-index, HM-index, number of works as one author, number of works as senior, first or sole author, number of citations on works by one author. There are 107 researchers included in the “top 2% of researchers in the world”, in terms of scientific output in 2021 and 69 if we consider the entire scientific track. In the first list, along with the well-known names of scientists from Gemelli and the Unicatt College of Medicine (such as breast specialist Gianluca Franceschini, radio-oncologist Vincenzo Valentini, infectious disease specialist Roberto Cauda, ​​neurologist Paolo Calabresi) there are also many young, rising stars and heirs A prestigious tradition, which contributes to preserving the name of the university founded by Father Gemili on the global research Olympus. So, masters of medicine and new talent.

Personal treatments

In total, more than 1,150 researchers from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University and the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation in Rome are involved in both basic and translational research. With the aim of finding the best personalized treatments for each individual suffering from widespread diseases such as tumors, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic and neurological diseases, without neglecting rare diseases and developing medicines intended to treat these diseases. “You better care where you do the research. It is not a simple motto, but a compilation of a scientific mission and vision deeply rooted in the heart and practices of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation. It always aims to improve the quality of life of patients and their families by promoting biomedical research in all its forms: from preclinical research to clinical research – explains Professor Giovanni Ricambia, Director of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health Sciences-. Despite the pandemic years, the Gemelli Polyclinic has managed to distinguish itself on a scientific level, and is growing significantly. Indeed, in recent years we have seen a gradual increase in research projects (more than 700 in 2020, 867 in 2021) and publications (650 in 2020, 1330 in 2021). A quantitative value was also found, at the same time, with an increase in the impact coefficient, which reached 6,871 points in 2021, compared to 2,900 points in the previous year.