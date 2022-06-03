You are risking your money, this is happening all over Italy

Be careful not to make ATM withdrawals on Fridays as swiping is just around the corner. Here’s what’s happening all over Italy.

Among the most widely used and widely used push-pull tools, it is always good to pay maximum attention when making them ATM withdrawalsEspecially on Fridays. But for what reason? So let’s get into the details and see all there is to know about it.

ATM, Pay Attention, Don’t Quit Friday: The Reason You Don’t Expect

Well, as is known, unfortunately, I scammers They never stop and the danger of falling into their traps is always around the corner. Precisely for this reason, we invite you to pay special attention every time you withdraw money from an ATM and especially on Fridays.

Well, as is known, unfortunately, I scammers They never stop and the danger of falling into their traps is always around the corner. Precisely for this reason, we invite you to pay special attention every time you withdraw money from an ATM and especially on Fridays.

In fact, the weekend turns out to be the time people decide Often, to go to the counter to withdraw money. This last aspect attracts the attention of villains who, not by chance, set their traps especially on weekends.

ATMs, pay attention, do not withdraw on Friday: very high fraud risk

Several tools are used to extort money from the miserable person on duty, such as small electronic tools with which they can Card cloning or blocking Inside the ATM. But not only that, this kind of deception also takes place by exploiting another aspect that does not go unnoticed, which is the closing of banks.

At the end of the week, in fact, Banks are closed. Precisely for this reason, to restore the card, you will have to wait until Monday. It is a pity that when you walk away from the counter, the fraudsters act to open the card and empty the account of the miserable person on duty. Therefore, when carefully considering this risk, it is easy to understand why I would prefer not to quit over the weekend.

This is because in that time frame It turns out that the risk of fraud is higher. However, in the event that you are faced with such a situation, the advice is to contact the telephone assistance service of your bank in order to block the card and avoid unpleasant surprises.