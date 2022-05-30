You are going to the bank, you are about to make this mistake: how to avoid trouble

New tax control rules have modified some customs. But is it really that dangerous to make deposits? Here’s what happens.

The heated debate over the future of cash, which has intensified in recent months, has inevitably raised some doubts. Not so much on withdrawals, the future of which seems to be somewhat predetermined, as on deposits.

The problem is related to the option to pay money into a bank account. Or rather, to the possibility that tax audits will also encroach on a normal procedure such as making a payment. Indeed, given the new rules ready to go into effect, the risk of having to justify the moves made to the tax authorities is assumed. Especially if these, when compared with data held by the revenue agency, are inconsistent with the declarative framework. Certainly, opening a checking account does not harm the status of the taxpayer. On the contrary, it will facilitate transactions and check the tax status of an individual.

Basically, oversight is exercised by the revenue agency It is nothing more than data comparison provided by the taxpayer himself. First of all with tax returns and then with fees incurred during the year. Which, with the exception of exceptional cases, will fully reflect the operations performed. Obviously, compared to cash methods, traceable payment methods are a much simpler step for tax audits. However, this does not mean that payments to the bank are not a prelude to a penalty in any way. Unless you’re violating some of the rules you’re referring to.

Payments, the sore point: Here’s what could happen

Transfers, made and received, payments by card, and lastly also cash payments: everything passes under the watchful eye of the tax authorities and perhaps everything that might lead us to face an examination to determine whether our expenditures really correspond to our expenditures .. force. Revenue Agency, in this sense, He could have been given an absolute mandate: The goal is to reduce tax evasion, and to do this, the entity will have access to some kind of double database, composed in two variables of the same data sent by the taxpayer. In the event of anomalies, such as an overspend or an unjustified increase in funds with specific items in the current account, the organization can order an account. At this point, the money should be justified.

In the case of payments, especially in the case of large amounts, it is good to ensure that their source is completely transparent. Even simple forgetfulness can make a difference. If you have some money, even a certain amount, but iron proof, at this point It will definitely be helpful to go ahead with the payment. It is better to do this by paying everything together, without periods of time in small amounts, which attracts the attention of the tax authorities. Moreover, it is always good to have documents with you that justify the source of the funds: checks can actually be run even after a long period of time. Karta always sings. Especially when you have nothing to hide. Transparency is also a requirement for payments.