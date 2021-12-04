"You are a heretic...". A cry against the Pope in Greece

An old man dressed as a Roman orthodox priest turned around Pope Francesco shout, in Greek, “Dad, you are a heretic.” Francis was entering the Orthodox Archbishop of Athens for a meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos II. The old man with a long white beard, who was wearing a black cloak and headdress, threw himself on the ground and was then stopped by the local police and taken away.

The accusation against the Pope

The priest, who was outside the building, as soon as he saw the Pope entering the courtyard, cried with all his might, addressing Jorge Mario Bergoglio: “Dad, you are a heretic. You heretic“. In the photos taken, you can see the man on the ground, wearing a long black robe and headdress, probably an orthodox priest, some customers raised him. A white beard could also be seen on the old man’s face. The man was stopped by the local police and removed without disturbance. The Pope arrived today, Saturday, December 4, in Greece for a three-day visit.

Pope in Greece On his 35th International Apostolic Journey, until December 6, he will be in Nicosia, Athens and Mytilene Lesvos. On the morning of Thursday, 2 December, Pope Francis left for Cyprus first and then Greece, with a final stop on the island of Lesbos. With this trip, the countries visited by Bergoglio will rise to 55 countries. It is a journey marked by great themes, particularly those relating to Christian unity and the reception of immigrants. After Nicosia, the Pope arrived today, Saturday, December 4, in Athens, landing a flight at the international airport around 10.10. After a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens, with a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Palace, at 10.45 he met with the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps. corps.

