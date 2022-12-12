Yellow Weather Warning for Severe Weather, Thunderstorms Monday, December 12: Areas at risk

On Monday 12 December, more severe weather is expected in the central-south, where a new orange weather warning has been issued for Calabria and Sicily.

A cold start to the week in Italy, where the arrival of a freezing air core of arctic origin will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures, especially in the north. On the other hand, in the south, the rain will be there tomorrow, Monday, December 12, where it was released Yellow weather warning Over two regions.

The Department of Civil Defense has assessed new weather warnings for tomorrow. Two areas at risk Calabria And this Sicily A yellow weather warning was triggered on Monday 12 December, so with normal criticism due to hydrological risk and storm risk. Yellow warning for hydraulic hazard in Calabria only.

As reported site A total of two regions are affected by the weather warning issued tomorrow, the civil defense official said.

Normal crisis due to hydraulic hazard/yellow alert:

Calabria: South Ionian Slope, North Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-North Ionian Slope, Central-South Ionian Slope, North Ionian Slope, South Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-South Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-North Tyrrhenian Slope

Normal Crisis due to Cyclone Risk/Yellow Warning:

Sicily: North-West and Egadi Islands and Ustica, North-East, Tyrrhenian Side and Aeolian Islands, Central-North, Tyrrhenian Side, South-East, Strait of Sicily, Central-South and Pelagie Islands, South-West and Pantelleria Island, North-East, Ionian Side, Simeto River Basin, South-East, Ionian side

Normal crisis due to hydrogeological risk/yellow alert:

Weather forecast for tomorrow

Today’s weather forecast TomorrowOn Monday, December 12, Italy is split in two with blue skies and fine weather in northern areas, with some landslides. the fog Po valley, and clouds and Bad weather In the south, local thunderstorms are mostly reported in Calabria and Sicily. A drop in temperature everywhere, especially in low places, is accompanied by danger Severe frost to minimum values ​​in the north -7°C.