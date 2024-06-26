Yasmine Paolini and Flavio Copoli in the Eastbourne quarter-finals

The Tuscan takes advantage of Mertens’ withdrawal after seven matches, and the Romanian returns to defeat El-Wahi Husi

Photography by Ray Gebelo

Two wins for the Italians in Eastbourne: Jasmine Paolini and Flavio Cobolli qualified for the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments respectively. Paulini beat Elise Mertens, taking advantage of the Belgian’s withdrawal, 5-2 in the first set. For a knee problem. Seven matches in which the Italian played excellent tennis, always aggressive from the baseline, always looking for the net after a few shots and very strong-willed, always looking to put the world number 33 in a difficult position, especially on the backhand side. Tomorrow there will be another tough test like Katie Boulter: the Briton is in good shape on the grass and represents a good test for Wimbledon.

Nice comeback by Copoli, who beat English loser Giles Hussey (No. 359 ATP) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in almost two hours of play.. A really great match for the Romanian player: he was in a bad situation, having lost the first set badly when he was leading 4-1, but he reacted great and managed the decisive moments between the second and third sets perfectly, almost defusing a set serve and a volley from his opponent . Tomorrow will find Billy Harris trying to go further and reach the semi-finals.