June 26, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Yasmine Paolini and Flavio Copoli in the Eastbourne quarter-finals

Yasmine Paolini and Flavio Copoli in the Eastbourne quarter-finals

Mirabelle Hunt June 26, 2024 1 min read

The Tuscan takes advantage of Mertens’ withdrawal after seven matches, and the Romanian returns to defeat El-Wahi Husi

Photography by Ray Gebelo

Two wins for the Italians in Eastbourne: Jasmine Paolini and Flavio Cobolli qualified for the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments respectively. Paulini beat Elise Mertens, taking advantage of the Belgian’s withdrawal, 5-2 in the first set. For a knee problem. Seven matches in which the Italian played excellent tennis, always aggressive from the baseline, always looking for the net after a few shots and very strong-willed, always looking to put the world number 33 in a difficult position, especially on the backhand side. Tomorrow there will be another tough test like Katie Boulter: the Briton is in good shape on the grass and represents a good test for Wimbledon.

Nice comeback by Copoli, who beat English loser Giles Hussey (No. 359 ATP) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in almost two hours of play.. A really great match for the Romanian player: he was in a bad situation, having lost the first set badly when he was leading 4-1, but he reacted great and managed the decisive moments between the second and third sets perfectly, almost defusing a set serve and a volley from his opponent . Tomorrow will find Billy Harris trying to go further and reach the semi-finals.

See also  Thiago Motta towards Inter: "We will play our match"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Spalletti’s expected lineup

June 26, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Euro 2024, Modric attacks the referee: “I don’t know where he got 8 minutes of stoppage time.”

June 25, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
7 min read

Switzerland – Germany 1-1: Final score and highlights

June 24, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Yasmine Paolini and Flavio Copoli in the Eastbourne quarter-finals

June 26, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Tax return, you’re finally no longer paying for this thing: have it removed by your accountant

June 26, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Prince Harry ‘wants Kate Middleton back in his life’

June 26, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Why is yawning contagious? The answer is from Unibo research

June 26, 2024 Karen Hines