Yamaha R9, the new sports car for the road is finally here

The orphans of the R1 (as of next year intended for track use only) will be able to console themselves with the new arrival from Yamaha. The new R9, which has been anticipated for years, despite benefiting from the MT-09’s three-cylinder CP3 platform, inherits much from its big sibling, especially in terms of electronics. But let’s go in order.

image

Engine and electronics

The new R9 is backed by more than a few celebrities 890cc CP3 engine3 Three-cylinder engine, known for its high torque and always balanced performance. We don’t know the power of the riders of this version (119 hp on the MT-09), the set of three tuning forks is limited to explaining that the controller mapping and ignition timing have been optimized to ensure greater power on the highs without giving up the full and delicious mids typical of the CP3. To support the beta, advanced electronics were used derived from the R1, the heart of the entire 6-axis IMU platform. The R9 offers three preset riding modes (Sport, Rain, Road) and two customizable modes, allowing you to intervene at all levels of the various electronic support available. You can change the level of intervention for systems such as Power Delivery (PWR), Traction Control (TCS), Traction Control System (SCS), Brake Control (BC), Cornering Control, Rear Skid Regulator (BSR), Engine Brake Management (EBM), Lift Control ( LIF) della Ruta anterior. All of these settings can be easily adjusted via the YRC Settings screen on the R9’s dashboard or via the Yamaha MyRide smartphone app. Moreover, for rocket launches, the bike is equipped with a launch control system, while for track use it is possible to deactivate the ABS.

Aerodynamic fins that improve stability could not be missing

Refined structure

The frame is aluminum deltabox The R9, which was developed specifically for this model, weighs just 9.7 kg, resulting in a total weight of 195 kg. Major work has been done to improve its rigidity in order to balance performance and comfort. In the suspension compartment we find a fully adjustable 43mm KYB inverted fork and a fully adjustable monocoque as well. Both units were designed exclusively for this model and developed alongside the R1 and R1 Race cars. Brakes Brembo StylemaWith radial calipers and 320 mm discs, it is the Italian signature (and absolute quality) that bears witness to the effectiveness of the braking system.

image

The R9 promises to be efficient and fun, especially on the road

Design and features

design The Yamaha R9 takes the racing DNA from the R serieswith bold lines and aerodynamics optimized in the wind tunnel. Built-in wings improve stability This reduces front end height by 10% when cornering, while the M-shaped front air intake and recessed headlights give it a distinctive, modern look. The 14-litre tank is designed to provide maximum grip on the rider’s legs, as is the clip-on handlebar, which has been explicitly chosen for its placement hybrid, midway Between comfortable for the R7 and extreme for the R6. Adjustable brake and clutch levers, a 5-inch TFT display (clearly connected) and Bridgestone Battlax RS11 tires, complete the range of high-level equipment, suitable for different types of riders, but above all for different types of scenarios, from track day, al… Cheerful little walk In one of our most beautiful passes. Finally, through the Y-TRAC app, the rider can record and analyze riding data, such as lean angle, speed and behavior of the motorcycle, to improve performance on the track.

The R9 will be available from March 2025, She will be one of the queens of Yamaha’s pavilion at EICMA 2024.