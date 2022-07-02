Xbox Series X becomes Mjolnir, a collaboration between Microsoft and Marvel on Thor: Love And Thunder – Nerd4.life

Maybe not everyone realizes it, but the shape Xbox Xbox X Allows himself to be represented in private Mjolnirthe legendary hammer of Thor, and this console co-developed between Microsoft and Marvel to announce the launch of Thor: Love and Thunder It shows very clearly.

In practice, the entire console block becomes the head Hammer, to which the handle has been applied crosswise with an astonishingly perfect result. It’s clearly not recommended to make a hiccup like a Marvel superhero, but if it does happen to you, we can also understand the potential excitement in doing so.

This is a very limited version, it can only be obtained through a file Competition Special launch through the official Xbox Twitter account. Along the same lines, previously, we also saw an Xbox Series S themed Stranger Things, but there are many similar initiatives that Microsoft periodically launches online through its social channels.

There is plenty of time to compete and win an Xbox Series X Mjolnir From 1 to 21 July 2022Just follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the message above, which has the hashtag “#ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes”. At this point, you will participate in the raffle draw and the lucky winner will be announced after the competition ends.

You can find all the information about the competition at this is the address on the Microsoft USA website.