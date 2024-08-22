Thursday, August 22, 2024
Search
Tech

Xbox says Starfield: Shattered Space is primarily a semi-horror game and narrative expansion

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

The official Xbox Wire website has posted a sort of preview. Starfield: Shattered Spacethe first expansion for the Bethesda RPG, with a lot of new information about this addition that seems to be Mainly horror and narrative DLC.

The add-on pack, which we saw a release date for at Gamescom 2024, is scheduled for September 30 on PC and Xbox Series.Ascend to the OracleAn abandoned space station drifts through space, beginning a journey that seems to explore elements of cosmic horror.

Someone is trapped on the station, and the encounter with him begins a new series of quests that lead us to explore the depths of House Va’Ruun, one of the most mysterious and disturbing factions in the Starfield galaxy.

A big and disturbing mystery to discover.

The story takes on the features of a puzzleis set to last for several hours through different missions, which we will have to solve by also finding ourselves in situations certainly similar to the horror genre.

Starfield is said to be about humanity’s great quest for knowledge – well, Shattered Space seems to add another question to that, which is “What happens if that quest goes too far?”

Oracle Exploration takes us to visit the home of House Va’Ruun. Farunkaya place that bears the clear signs of the extremely daring experiments conducted by its people with gravity technology, which also destroyed the capital city of Dasra, with gravitational distortions known as the Vortex and caused extra-dimensional monsters to penetrate the planet.

The new story in Shattered Space revolves around Va’Ruun’kai (who can still be left at any time and returned later), where most of the planet has been completely destroyed. Hand built Only marginal elements are created procedurally.

See also  How much does a Honda CBR 1000 cost? Worth the amazing investment

This is a very different setting from what we’ve seen so far in Starfield, and the first images, as well as the short trailer, make that clear. We’ll be able to discover the mysteries of Starfield: Shattered Space starting September 30, remembering that the August update was released in recent days that brought with it the Surface Ship.

Previous article
Worms, cockroaches at Democratic Convention delegate breakfast in Chicago investigated by police, FBI

Popular

More like this

Worms, cockroaches at Democratic Convention delegate breakfast in Chicago investigated by police, FBI

Samson Paul Samson Paul -
WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (ADNKRONOS) — After three days of...

Ana Maria Henau, the missing heiress in Madrid. Cell Ex: “Bar in Vicenza”

Noah French Noah French -

Eurozone, Economic activity stronger than expected in August. OECD, Q2 GDP +0.5%, Italy second-last in G7

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
However, the manufacturing PMI fell to an eight-month low...

Barnum’s last elephant show – Image 1 of 7

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey put on their...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska