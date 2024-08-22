Xbox says Starfield: Shattered Space is primarily a semi-horror game and narrative expansion

Someone is trapped on the station, and the encounter with him begins a new series of quests that lead us to explore the depths of House Va’Ruun, one of the most mysterious and disturbing factions in the Starfield galaxy.

The add-on pack, which we saw a release date for at Gamescom 2024, is scheduled for September 30 on PC and Xbox Series. Ascend to the Oracle An abandoned space station drifts through space, beginning a journey that seems to explore elements of cosmic horror.

The official Xbox Wire website has posted a sort of preview. Starfield: Shattered Space the first expansion for the Bethesda RPG, with a lot of new information about this addition that seems to be Mainly horror and narrative DLC .

A big and disturbing mystery to discover.

The story takes on the features of a puzzleis set to last for several hours through different missions, which we will have to solve by also finding ourselves in situations certainly similar to the horror genre.

Starfield is said to be about humanity’s great quest for knowledge – well, Shattered Space seems to add another question to that, which is “What happens if that quest goes too far?”

Oracle Exploration takes us to visit the home of House Va’Ruun. Farunkaya place that bears the clear signs of the extremely daring experiments conducted by its people with gravity technology, which also destroyed the capital city of Dasra, with gravitational distortions known as the Vortex and caused extra-dimensional monsters to penetrate the planet.

The new story in Shattered Space revolves around Va’Ruun’kai (who can still be left at any time and returned later), where most of the planet has been completely destroyed. Hand built Only marginal elements are created procedurally.

This is a very different setting from what we’ve seen so far in Starfield, and the first images, as well as the short trailer, make that clear. We’ll be able to discover the mysteries of Starfield: Shattered Space starting September 30, remembering that the August update was released in recent days that brought with it the Surface Ship.