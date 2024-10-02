Xbox Research is expanding to collaborate with developers and find out why some of them aren’t developing for Xbox

The purpose of the department now is to interact more with game creators, to obtain more data with which to work on development issues on Xbox. Everything is driving Dr. Deborah Henderson, Principal User Researcher for Xbox .

Microsoft announced this Xbox Research a section that traditionally focuses on the player’s recent experience Expanded its scope To include a community Developers From Xbox games and more.

Henderson’s speech at Xbox Research

“We’ve known that for a long time It was a gap“We put a lot of thought into the games, the hardware, and the dashboard, yet most of the feedback collection systems on the backend were less formal,” explains Henderson.

Xbox Research logo

“The most common methods are interviews, usability, playtesting, surveys, and flight,” he added. “It’s the same kind of studies we do when we test games, just on Tools and services“.

The ultimate goal is Meet the diverse needs of developersfrom big studios to independent creators. As Henderson says, “It’s about giving game developers what they need to feel empowered and supported by Xbox.”

The program also welcomes suggestions from creators who don’t necessarily port their games to Xbox. Henderson explains this policy of openness: “If you make video games, we’re interested in hearing from you. If you’re not using Xbox, we’d like to know why. And honestly, if you use our competitors’ products, you probably have a great perspective that we can learn from!”

