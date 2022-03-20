Xbox had shut down collaboration after learning about the differences – Nerd4.life

The Moon Studios case It continues to highlight other details that include this case as well Microsoft Xboxthat would have decided sever the close cooperation relationship With the indie team after taking it Knowing controversial behaviors It was adopted by the studio leaders.

According to reporters Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat and Jez Corden of Windows Central, Microsoft was aware of the controversial and problematic management of the team and staff, which would have contributed to the decision not to continue the collaboration. In fact, it will be the new game from Moon Studios Published by a special division He is no longer from Xbox Game Studios, despite the successes with the Ori series.

As we’ve seen in the past few hours, Moon Studios managers Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol have been accused of creating an oppressive work environment, according to several developer testimonials who worked on the team’s games privately collected by VentureBeat.



Ori and the Will of the Wisps, screenshot from the game

Despite being responsible for two great games like Ori, Blind Forest and Ori and the will of wispshailed by critics and the public alike, it would have come out of a particularly painful work process for many developers.

Testimonials mainly talk about Psychological stress And a rather toxic culture, which tends to humiliate and bully employees or use tones that are not in keeping with a healthy working relationship. This came according to reports from various developers involved in the studio’s projects, while the directors, in the meantime, responded to the accusations, apologizing in part for the behavior that occurred.

“Microsoft was aware of the situation and there is a reason, once the work on Ori 2 was finished, it was the Special Division that took care of publishing the next project and not Microsoft,” Grob said, despite the stellar results. Economic conditions that could have been guaranteed by a major publisher like Microsoft Xbox. Precisely this reason will be the reputation that has been built around Moon Studios and in particular the two captains.