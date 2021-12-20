December 20, 2021

Xbox GGPD Collaborates on Smilegate Shooter – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 20, 2021 2 min read

Xbox GGDP, a team at Microsoft tasked with collaborating with third-party developers and studios, is helping develop CrossfireX, the first-person shooter of Smilegate and Remedy that will arrive early next year.

CrossfireX is the new chapter of the FPS series that was born in 2008 and over the years has become very popular in Asia thanks to its popular multiplayer modes. Will be available on Xbox Series X | S and PC starting February 10, 2022, as revealed in the trailer presented a few days ago at The Game Awards 2021. The single-player campaign was created by Remedy, creators of Control and Alan Wake 2.

As Klobrille says on the ResetEra forum, CrossfireX will be published by Smilegate and not Xbox Game Studios Publishing, as some users expected. However, the insider explains that the publisher gets help from Global Xbox Games Partnership and Development (For GGPD Friends) A team responsible for working with Asian third-party developers and studios. This information is confirmed by the biography of Nico Bihary, who was previously Xbox GGPD Product Manager from 2018 to 2021 and worked on CrossfireX and other yet to be announced projects.

It’s currently unclear how Xbox GGPD contributes to the making of CrossfireX. However, we know that this is the same team that previously collaborated with the PUBG team. Battle Royale was released as an Xbox console exclusive, receiving support from Microsoft not only economically but also in programming.

