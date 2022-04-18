Xbox Game Pass shreds PlayStation Now for game ratings and catalog news – Nerd4.life

it’s interesting comparison Performed by a user on ResetEra highlights the differences between PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Passwith special reference to Games catalog Presented keeping in mind its recentness in terms of release date and rating on Metacritic.

In principle, one appears superiority Quite evident in the Xbox Game Pass catalog compared to Sony’s, which is somewhat predictable but is made more evident by the precise data reported by the relevant report, starting from the actual analysis of the catalogs.

Both services have catalogs that are very close in terms of amount Number of Games: According to the reported data, there are 394 games on PlayStation Now and 389 on Xbox Game Pass, moreover, direct comparisons were made exclusively on games from the PS4 and Xbox One generation, thus without including classic games streamed on PS Now and backward compatible titles on Xbox Game Pass, not PC titles.



PlayStation Now vs Xbox Game Pass, comparing games in terms of release dates

As stated in the two visual graphs on this page, PlayStation Now has a catalog that tends to offer more old gameswith a notable focus on titles released around 2016, while Xbox Game Pass contains most of the games in the catalog coming from 2020 and 2021.



PS Now vs Xbox Game Pass, comparing games in terms of Metacritic ratings

As for voting on Metacritic, it is clear that titles on Xbox Game Pass have an average of one vote top rating Compared to those on PlayStation Now: Sony appears to have more games rated in the different 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 ranges, but starting at the 70-79 Metascore rating range yes, attests That shift, with the Xbox Game Pass containing a lot more 80-89 games than PlayStation Now (148 vs 68), as well as having more in the 90-99 (16 vs 9) and 70 (144 vs 125) range.

Given Sony’s planned reorganization in June 2022, with the three-tier PlayStation Plus announced in recent weeks and the services set to be merged together, we can probably expect more effort By the Japanese company to offer newer, higher quality titles on its renewed service, so it will be interesting to see how the scenario might change, eventually.