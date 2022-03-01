Xbox Game Pass, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in March with six more games – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass Will see seven new arrivals soon gamesIncluding a stunning equalizer Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxywhich will be available for download on both Xbox and PC starting March 10th.

After the five games were already confirmed on Xbox Game Pass in March 2022, other surprises, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, appeared on the cloud. So let’s see what a file first delivery Month titles:

Away: Changing Tide (Cloud, Console, PC) – March 1st

Microsoft Flight Simulator (cloud) – March 1

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – March 3

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, PC) – March 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – March 10

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (cloud, console, PC) – March 10

Young Souls (cloud, console, and PC) – March 10

The most notable feature is clearly the previously mentioned Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which did not satisfy their sales at launch in Square Enix: and obviously the need to relaunch the game through its entry into the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

However, other names are equally exciting: Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII can now be considered a classic from the popular franchise, while Kentucky Route Zero is an adventure with extraordinary narrative depth.

The Lawn Mowing Simulator, which debuted last August, is part of the “crazy” simulation trend and that’s certainly its charm, as Young Souls finally appeared on Xbox Game Pass on day one and promises toy-style combat. scroll.