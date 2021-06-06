Xbox Game Pass Festival announced on June 7th and 8th from Xbox France account – Nerd4.life

The official account of Xbox France announced in these hours aboutxbox games festival, a two-day event that will take place inعقد June 7 and 8, 2021, still without specific details regarding the expected contents.

So this “amazing surprise” that was announced yesterday may be the same French Xbox account. Given that the main Microsoft account did not indicate this, it appears that “local initiative, so perhaps nothing particularly important to the rest of the world.

We’ve been dreaming about it for a long time and it’s now official: we’re about to launch it festival! This was read in the Xbox Game Pass FR tweet, announcing the event on June 7-8, 2021, possibly through online and live-stream initiatives.

The fact that the initial news was not provided by the central Xbox Game Pass account was somewhat suspicious, but this did not prevent the emergence of various theories about the contents of this “amazing” surprise that was announced yesterday, although there are many trusted insiders such as Klobrille warned that you give him Regional accounts High-caliber news can hardly reach.

We’re waiting at this point to understand what this Xbox Game Pass festival is and what news it could bring, but it’s likely that it’s less significant initiatives. Meanwhile, a Persona 5 Royal rumor has surfaced on Xbox registered on the Korean rating board, which may be a possible access to the Game Pass catalog in the near future, but is unlikely to be announced on that occasion, just in case.