May 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Xbox and Bethesda working on 'multiple' Disney games, for rumor - Nerd4.life

Xbox and Bethesda working on ‘multiple’ Disney games, for rumor – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 10, 2022 2 min read

According to a new rumor, Xbox and Bethesda They should work on it “Multiple” games based on Disney licenses. The information comes from esports commentator Joey McDermott, who cites his source as “KourtsideKing” who in the past would reveal Bethesda’s welcome event as part of Xbox Game Studios, but not publicly.

McDermott says he doesn’t know in what order it will be posted, but it will be there Multiple projects Based on Disney licenses coming from Xbox-Bethesda. Unfortunately we have no other information on this.

As always, remember to take everything with a grain of salt. It’s just a file Common There are no official confirmations of any kind. We already know that MachineGames is working on a game dedicated to Indiana Jones. This is an original story game, created with the support of Lucasfilm Games.

According to rumors, it won’t be the only franchise that will become a video game on Xbox and Bethesda. Disney It has such a large wallet that it is impossible to predict what it is: even looking at Marvel, there are so many superheroes that we can spend hours guessing. We also don’t know if these projects will be deployed in the short term or if they will take a long time.

In the meantime, we recall that Marvel Games from Square Enix “moved” along with the teams sold to the Embracer Group.

See also  SSD for PS5, official models cost more than console: Prices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

System update 4.89 and 3.74 are available, here are the changes – Nerd4.life

May 10, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Heroes of Middle-earth is EA’s new mobile RPG – Nerd4.life

May 10, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Developers working on card physics, players find ridiculous – Nerd4.life

May 9, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Scholarships in the United States for three Sarzanese students

May 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Sleep books and savings Italians. What you need to know. The deadlines

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Joel Embiid stars in Crypto.com’s latest movie, “Fortune Favors the Brave.”

May 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Virgin Galactic, space tourists will have to wait until 2023

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines