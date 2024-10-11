X Factor 2024, Report Cards: Marina vs. Paola Izzi controversy (Result 2), Agnelli gives valuable lessons in coverage (Result 7)

to

Second part of the training camps: Paola Izzi and Manuel Agnelli have chosen the competitors who will come with them to the home visits

Antonio Silvestri missed kick, rating: 5 “I was going into the studio, and I knew I had to make it big….” A modest premise – no doubt about it – that of Antonio Silvestri, who tried to make an impression with his cover of “SAD!” By XXXTentacion. But the announced strike did not arrive. «I always speak in favor of the youth – commented Paola Izzi after rejecting the ambitious competitor -. Unfortunately, that’s also today’s world, the way it’s made up, the way we’ve mixed it up a bit, which leads young people to think that it doesn’t take much to get further. Instead, a little is not enough, you have to work hard that way.” to be carved on marble.

Manuel gives cover lessons, rating: 7 This year, the judges are quite rightly insisting to the aspiring contestants about the importance of a thorough understanding of the lyrics of the songs they are performing. “You can’t do a cover if you don’t belong to that context or if you haven’t lived it or if you don’t know it – said Manuel, referring to Marina del Grosso, and not only -, because you’re doing the exercise. They are all good at singing but they don’t understand the songs.” Being good at singing is no longer enough. This is what Pablo Murphy also learned to his later detriment, who showed with his interpretation that he had not fully grasped the meaning of the beautiful novel “Another Day in Paradise” (written by Phil Collins after… He witnessed, during a business trip in Washington, the living conditions of the homeless).









































































































Save Nirvana by Soloperisoci, Rating: 3 Even Soloperisoci — like Jake La Furia’s Potara and X Pass last week — ran through a Nirvana reference with a mix (on “All Apologies” specifically). “My potaras are better,” Jake immediately commented. “Why,” Paula asked the group briefly. We add: Hasn’t Kurt Cobain suffered enough?

Marina and the music she “lost again”, rating: 2 Old ego drama moment during Paula Izzi’s training camp: University graduate (for those who haven’t noticed yet) Marina Del Grosso clearly expressed her disappointment when she had to give up the chair to Laura Vitaho. “I absolutely disagree with this choice. I think we need to achieve quality, and quality is not just about delivering performances. Quality is thoughtful music, real music.” “I’ll stop you for a moment, I’ve been doing this job for 30 years – if I could give you some advice: Your reaction right now is not good. The best reaction is always to You learn from what you do and do your best next time.” Marina then left the stage (visibly ignoring Laura next to her) and tearfully said backstage that she was sorry that “the music was lost again.” Even less.

Mimi Caruso plays another lead, rating: 9 During his performance – singing Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” – the studio came to a halt: not a fly flew again, everyone was silent – crystallized – in religious contemplation until the final, well-deserved applause. Mimi Caruso did not “show intensity” (as Manuel asserted), but rather raised “goosebumps from every side” (as Giorgia said), in short: he is definitely playing in a different tournament. See also The Medieval Festival of Volpiano, the reenactment of De Bello Canepiciano is coming

Manuel’s grueling training camp, rating: 7 The most difficult training camp happened to the veteran Manuel, who suffered greatly during the infernal substitution mechanism. He certainly wished he had more chairs available (because there were already several worthy chairs), but rules are rules after all. “I did not choose the best, I chose those who could become the best. You are not yet. From now on it will just be a shock.”