X Factor 2024: Our home visit report cards





Achille Lauro during the X Factor 2024 house visits Credit: Virginia Pitoja

With this episode of X Factor Home Visits, We officially know which contestants we will see in the live episodes of the showstarting next Thursday 24 October, back on Sky and broadcast on NOW. In fact, a Sky Original produced by Fremantle has arrived Time for home visitshistorically among the format’s most entertaining episodes. The contestants get away from the TV studios and their impact on the audience and join the judging panel in a large house in the middle of the countryside (equipped with a swimming pool). There they perform and have the opportunity to get to know each other better. Each judge is then asked to eliminate one of their performers So choose the three artists to bring to the live show.

The X Factor: Achille Lauro’s Home Visits

We start with Achille Lauro arriving at the villa with his maid, Perla (“She is the house manager”). She’s an amazing character: she trades sweetness (as when she makes Lauro an apple pie with some rival, explaining that it’s her favorite) for a funny toughness. Let’s hope that, after this TV appearance, Sky gives her more space on the show (Vote for Pearl? 10!).

In addition to her, Achille Lauro – who celebrates his birthday on the day of filming – also invites her to dinner. Some dear friends: Boss Doms and Rampages.





Achille Lauro’s Home Visits begins with Patagarri and their unreleased song The bank is in the center. It’s a good song that highlights their privacy and… Their theatrical mood Which makes it unique in this competition. But the question is: what future can they have in the Italian discography? Vote: 6

Then comes the 17-year-old singer-songwriter from Verona, Lorenzo Salvetti. Achille Lauro is madly in love with his passion:You can see. While singing on the piano The greatest words Coez asserts that he knows how to be very sharp. Songs like this allow us to see his ability as a performer. He has crystal clear talent. One of the best programs so far. Vote: 9 See also Fiorello: "Berlusconi asked me to run. Meloni? He didn't make my daughter play with dolls, but with Lego."

Here is the 28-year-old, originally from Tunisia, Ibrahim Geblaoui (also known as Ibra). He sings Gentiles And again he shows his unique accent (as Lauro himself recalls in amazement). He brings interesting diversity to the program. Lauro asks him if he also sings in Italian. “I’ve tried countless times but I can’t,” he says. That could be a problem. Rating: 7 and a half

The young rock band plays (and Lauro’s X Pass during auditions). Empty city Mona. Their commitment to an Italian-language piece is appreciable (and what a piece it is!) though It’s not among their best performances. Vote: 6

Decisions by Achille Lauro

Before communicating your decisions, Two members of Patagari, a swing quartet from Milan, expressed some doubts about their participation in the program (“We are not used to being in such a context”). Lauro stresses the importance of hard work, explaining that he almost values ​​hungry people more than those with little talent. Achille Lauro brings Lorenzo Salvetti, Les Fotifs and Batagari to the live show. Elimination of Ibrahim Jiblawi.

The X Factor: Home Visits by Jake La Furia





A rap duo formed by two boys from Viterbo unites Words words By Mina A What’s the word? By bnkr44. The result is A normal combination of auto-tuning and lack of precision. Rating: 4 and a half

After a dip in the pool, 29-year-old Turin Francesca Ciano (aka Francamenti) performs in front of Jake La Furia’s guitar and vocals with Night rhythm. Very sensitive with Strong vibration. Rating: 8 and a half

Verona brought rock quintet The Foolz …and the ways of the moon. The imam has a beautiful voice Their sound works well. However, they do not have such a strong identity. Rating: 6 and a half See also The Walking Dead: The trailer for the epic finale of the TV series is shown online

The 17-year-old Bulgarian singer closes Home Visit. Singing, having paste for nothing a light Prepared by Butara, talking to the moon. For the thousandth time Singing divinely. “You’re good at ballads,” Jake told her, impressed by her talent. It’s perfect for The X Factor. He could have a bright future in the world of recording. Rating: 9 and a half

Jake the fury decisions

Judge brings Elmira Marinova, Francamenti and The Falls to the live show. However, the Potaras were eliminated.

The X Factor: Paula Izzi’s Home Visits





Dimensione Brama starts with their version of I can’t get you out of my head. The seven Roman boys (all under 30) turn the hit on Elegant pieceexcept for some clips. Paula expresses some doubts about the guitarist: “He seems to want more space, more of a leadership role.” Vote: 7

Brings the 2003-born Italian-Scottish singer-songwriter Friday I’m in love with therapy. “It’s definitely happier and less sad than the original,” he says. Paula Izzi. “But he was fine. I had The right freshness». He’s right. Good performance. Rating: 6 and a half

brings the electro duo Framenti Sleepy Boy (Nuxx) By Hell with some unreleased and almost recited parts that have the value of social criticism. “It seems to me that you say what you want to say through music,” comments Paola Izzi. Performance though It does not show us aspects of it that we do not know yet. Vote: 5

Laura Vithau, a 23-year-old from Pordenone (formerly X Pass di Paola), is closing her doors. He does it with if i were a boy Who sings in a traditional way Completely flat. Adds an unpublished part in Italian that I wrote (avoidable? Yes). Vote: 5

Paula Izzi’s decisions

Dimensione Brama, Laura Fethau and Pablo Murphy go live. Fragments eliminated. See also August Zodiac Signs | The Month of Fire for Leo and These 3 Other Signs: Passion Finally Burns Out

The X Factor: Manuel Agnelli’s home visits





Start the pancakes. The punk band consisting of five 20-year-old guys comes from the province of Arezzo I’m scum. “I was a bit afraid that they would be a second-generation punk band doing Italian-style covers, speeding up the songs,” Agnelli says. But then he dismisses them by saying: “You’re a real band.” They have the right attitude. But what is their future on the X Factor? Rating: 6 and a half

Con Hey From the Pixies Beatrice Vita, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from the province of Como, tries to hit on Manuel Agnelli. Compared to his previous performance It’s less convincing. It’s as if he can’t find the key to fully express himself. But he appreciates it very much. Rating: 6 and a half

The 17-year-old arrives from the province of Monza (X Pass by Manuel Agnelli during tests) and with earthquake Dee Tyler, Creator E Play with music and words. She’s more mature than she might seem. “Shadows are your forte» Comments Agnelli. Rating: 7 and a half

Danielle – real name Danielle Gasperini – is wrapping up this year’s home visits. The 29-year-old multi-instrumental singer-songwriter from Pesaro, with very long hair (“But I had longer hair”) is… Little gem. His copy of Love yourself a little It’s very intense. Rating: 8 and a half

Manuel Agnelli’s decisions



