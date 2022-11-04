November 4, 2022

X Factor 2022: Cards report and cancellation from the second broadcast

Lorelei Reese November 4, 2022

It’s time for seconds live show From X Factor 2022. The full episode is dedicated to MTV generation. In fact, the four judges entrusted Fides, Rkomi, Ambra Angiolini and Dargin D’Amico to their talents Some of the most famous songs of the hottest decade of music on TV: the ’90s. This is also an opportunity to celebrate new MTV commitments (first on MTV EMA 2022 in Düsseldorf on November 13).

In this special episode, they are present in the audience of the Ripower Theater in Milan Some of the VJs who made network history, from Giorgia Surina to Daniele Bossari.

The guest of this second live show MorganWe return to The X Factor after playing the judge on multiple releases, most recently eight years ago.

“This will be a procession of an amazing musical history that was born in Italy in 1997 and continues today,” Francesca Michelin said in the introduction to the episode.

Photo: Francesca Michelin, host of X Factor 2022, during the first live show.

Credit: Virginia Pettoja

