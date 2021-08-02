WWE: Wrestlers don’t believe White’s dismissal is a result of cost cuts

After the shocking news of the dismissal Bray White, the first rebuild that was made, that of the Wrestling Observer, was that the decision was made as part of the Wrestling Observer’s cost-cutting policy. WWE. A reconstruction that was the same for many of the other staff cuts that WWE has done, with some illustrious waivers like those of Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. However, it seems that this may not be the reason for the last farewell Bray White, officially yesterday.

The explanation is not convincing

According to reports from Fighful Select, in fact, no wrestler behind the scenes believes that the reason given to them by management, cost cuts, was the real motive for the decision to fire Bray Wyatt. According to many, the choice is not fully understood if it is true that Wyatt was one of the wrestlers who ensured the greatest profits for WWE, with highly desirable marketing and huge popularity with the public.

Just thinking about the recent success of doll marketing Alexa BlissIt was sold out within a few hours. WWE may continue to sell products related to Firefly funhouse if they wish, but who knows if that universe will continue to exist after The Fiend’s farewell.