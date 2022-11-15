November 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WWE: A new brand has been introduced, is there a new promotion coming up?

WWE: A new brand has been introduced, is there a new promotion coming up?

Lorelei Reese November 15, 2022 1 min read

triple H Undertaking real WWE product development after taking over the reins of the creative team, following his retirement Vince McMahon. However, the company does not seem to want to stop bringing news to fans and, after many “corrections”, new programming arrives, as it seems that it wants to present a new show with a very interesting name.

Iron Survivor Challenge

WWE has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office hinting at a possible new promotion. The documents reveal that WWE applied for the “Iron Survivor Challenge” trademark on November 10:

Entertainment Services, which is a show about professional wrestling; Entertainment Services, which is the production and display of professional wrestling events presented through broadcast media, including television, and distributed across various platforms through multiple forms of visual media. Providing wrestling news and information through the means Broadcasting, including television, distributed across various platforms through multiple forms of visual media; providing information in sports and entertainment via broadcast media, including television, and distributing it across various platforms through multiple forms of visual media; providing a website On the Internet in sports infotainment.

It is not known what the Iron Survivor Challenge is. There are many projects that could go by this name, but the term “The Challenge” could refer to another WWE reality show.





See also  Anna Tatangelo, "escaping" from Italy: the reason is moving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Guillermo Mariotto is a peasant, Matano beat him up

November 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Serena Burton in danger? It has a “rival” to the phrase “today is another day”

November 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Luciano Punzo’s analysis of fellow adventurers – Big Brother VIP

November 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

“Worse Without Vaccination? No Evidence”

November 15, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

WWE: A new brand has been introduced, is there a new promotion coming up?

November 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Metta and NASA go to the moon tonight

November 15, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

ATP Finals 2022 – Turin: Results with details for Day 3. Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Rafael Nadal (Live broadcast)

November 15, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt