WWE: A new brand has been introduced, is there a new promotion coming up?

triple H Undertaking real WWE product development after taking over the reins of the creative team, following his retirement Vince McMahon. However, the company does not seem to want to stop bringing news to fans and, after many “corrections”, new programming arrives, as it seems that it wants to present a new show with a very interesting name.

Iron Survivor Challenge

WWE has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office hinting at a possible new promotion. The documents reveal that WWE applied for the “Iron Survivor Challenge” trademark on November 10:

Entertainment Services, which is a show about professional wrestling; Entertainment Services, which is the production and display of professional wrestling events presented through broadcast media, including television, and distributed across various platforms through multiple forms of visual media. Providing wrestling news and information through the means Broadcasting, including television, distributed across various platforms through multiple forms of visual media; providing information in sports and entertainment via broadcast media, including television, and distributing it across various platforms through multiple forms of visual media; providing a website On the Internet in sports infotainment.

It is not known what the Iron Survivor Challenge is. There are many projects that could go by this name, but the term “The Challenge” could refer to another WWE reality show.