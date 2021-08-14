WTA 1000 Montreal: Camila Giorgi is a fairy tale. Blue in the semi-finals in the Canadian 1000 (with video semi-finals)

Camila Giorgi Relegated to the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 for Montreal without losing a single set.

On the Italian night, the 29-year-old from Macerata, number 71 in the standings, beat the American in the quarter-finals by 64 76 (2), in an hour and 39 minutes of the match. Corey Goof, 24th WTA and 15th seed, his sixteenth semi-final run in his career, first in the “1000”.

In the semi-finals, Camila will play the entrance to the final with the American Jessica Pegola, No. 30 WTA.

In the first set, Camila started well and in the fifth game, after being inspired by a few select answers, she didn’t miss the opportunity to grab serve from “Coco”, and then stretched to 4-2. Giorgi defended the advantage aggressively and took the first set 6-4 in which she didn’t even concede a break point.

At the start of the second set came Gough who, thanks to a poor second game from the Blues, with a few legal fouls, took the opportunity to climb 3-0. However, Camila did not collapse: in the fifth game she had three consecutive counter-breaking chances, wasting the first two but not the third (3-2) and then completed the comeback, affecting 3 all.

Camila then served up the match with a 5-4, 6-5 score but gave up after losing two match points on both occasions.

We went into the tiebreak and here Gave was 2-1 ahead but struggled with Camila’s comeback winning 6 points in a row, closing the match 7-2.

“I’m very happy with my game: I played excellent tennis this week. All the matches were tough even if I wasn’t weighing a group.”