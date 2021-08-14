Would like to get a copy of Phil Spencer’s video game – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, spoke about X-Box And the fact that the company likes tik tok As for the Create content by users.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Phil Spencer said:tik tok It’s about finding what someone else did, whether it’s a piece of music that was used, or some kind of funny memes, and then people remix it with their own content, and it almost always becomes. I think we should do something similar in video games. I think we should try to unlock these tools, as well as maintain value for everyone in the production chain. We want content creators to be able to monetize what they build and understand its value. And I don’t think there should be only one species associated with it.”

Obviously, there are games that allow you to create content and share it with other players, such as Minecraft and Fortnite, but the idea of ​​TikTok is deeper and more rooted in the entire platform and gives more value to the creator. Obviously the discourse could also extend to YouTube and Twitch, but TikTok is more than that can reach (You can complete the entire video creation from the mobile, the content is shorter and therefore faster and easier to create, and you can use the content created by others as your own…).

Content creation could be an increasingly important component of video games in the future. For example, Forza Horizon 5 will include a mode called Event Lab that will allow you to create custom multiplayer races.