Would capturing Pokemon be traditional, not like Arceus? – Multiplayer.it

pokemon scarlet and violet It was officially introduced but many details are not known yet, but it seems that the key element in the mechanics of the game, which is catching pokemonmay have been partially revealed from what has been shown so far and could represent a return to Traditional style, thus different from Arceus.

In particular, many fans point out what is visible in the presentation clip for Pokemon Scarlett and Violet and in the short text accompanying the official site Of the new games, which seem to have a quick reference to the mechanics of capture and its closeness to the classic style of the series.

“City and nature come together in a world without borders. You will be able to see Pokemon in this region everywhere: sky, seas, forests, roads and more! You will be able to relive the essence of the games of the Pokemon series, in the face of wild Pokemon struggling to catch them, but in a world adventure Open for players of all ages.



Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, screenshot shown as fighting progress

This text, found on the official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet website, as well as an image of what appears to be a fight against Larvitar, seem to indicate a return to the mechanical tradition of capture, through combat.

Many fans are discussing question on reddit, with the popular notion that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet represent a return to standard combat. The thing isn’t too surprising, but it wasn’t clear: Pokémon Legends Arceus presents a different systemwhich allows you to catch Pokemon even simply by throwing pokeballs at creatures you meet around the world.

The new chapters, as part of the standard series, should instead return to the traditional system, which provides a Fighting To weaken the creatures before you can try to capture them. For the rest, we saw that the graphics were improved according to the comparison with Sword and Shield.